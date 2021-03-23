Shooters take World Cup silver but no Olympic slot

Vietnamese athletes compete at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in India. They win silver in the men’s 10m air pistal team. Photo issf-sports.org Shooting HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese shooters won a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup but failed to secure an Olympic slot. The Vietnamese trio placed second in the men's team 10m air pistol after losing 17-11 to the hosts India in the final in New Delhi on Sunday. It was the first international medal for Việt Nam in 2021 but not enough for them to win qualification for the Tokyo Games this summer. Earlier, in the individual competition, the nation’s top hope Trần Quốc Cường could not qualify for the final round. Competing under heavy pressure the 47-year-old struggled to shoot his best, earning only 569 points and ranking 16 among 26 participants. His failure to place among the top eight in the final meant Cường could not improve his world ranking from No 17 to No 16 to qualify for the Olympics. It also meant that Việt Nam will not defend the Olympic title Hoàng Xuân Vinh grabbed in Brazil five years ago. Vinh withdrew from the tournament as the world No 25 has struggled in recent… Read full this story

