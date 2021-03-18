Shares surge, VN-Index breaks historic high of 1,200 points

A worker checks products at Vinamilk’s plant. Photo vinamilk.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market edged higher on Thursday with the market benchmark finally crossing 1,200 point-level after many attempts. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index closed Thursday’s trade at 1,200.94 points, up 1.25 per cent (equivalent to 14.85 points). The market’s breadth was positive as 250 stocks rose with bank stocks leading the rally, while 178 stocks decreased and 85 stocks finished flat. The market’s liquidity was also high as domestic investors poured more than VNĐ15.4 trillion into the southern market, with a trading volume of over 628.6 million shares. The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks in market value, increased 1.52 per cent, equivalent to 18.09 points, to 1,211.54 points. Of the VN30 basket, 24 stocks increased, while only four fell. On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index reversed the morning course to finish higher on Thursday. The index rose 0.34 per cent to 277.48 points, with the HNX30-Index also increased 1.39 per cent to 405.27 points. In a daily report to customers, MB Securities Co. said that the market is gaining strength from the surge of banking and finance sector and its rally is spreading to… Read full this story

