A customer carries out a transaction at a branch of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) in Hà Nội. ACB lost 2 per cent on Monday. Photo courtesy of ACB HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese shares trimmed early gains on Monday with the VN-Index closing lower as banking stocks came under selling pressure towards the final minutes of trading. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange edged down 0.04 per cent to close at 1,168.27 points. It had risen 0.02 per cent last week. More than 652.7 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ15.6 trillion (US$673.9 million). Market breadth was positive with 274 gaining stocks and 183 losers. After the lunch break, the market fluctuated in a quite negative direction as many banking stocks dropped sharply and pushed the VN-Index down to the reference level. Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) fell 2 per cent to VNĐ31,800 per share, VPBank (VPB) lost by 1.1 per cent to VNĐ41,350 per share, Vietcombank (VCB) declined by 1.5 per cent to VNĐ95,200 per share and Techcombank (TCB) dropped by 0.9 per cent to VNĐ38,850 per share. On the opposite side, the oil and gas sector increased, becoming one of the best-performing sectors in Việt Nam… Read full this story

Shares cut early gains to end lower as bank stocks decline have 259 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.