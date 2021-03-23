Shares correct as large-caps falter

A Vincom Centre developed by Vincom Retail. Shares of Vincom Retail (VRE) lost 1.3 per cent on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy of VRE Viet Nam’s stock market ended on a negative note on Tuesday as large-caps stocks simultaneously dropped putting negative pressure on the market. On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the benchmark VN-Index lost 0.92 per cent to close at 1,183.45 points. The southern market index had increased 0.03 per cent to close Monday at 1,194.43 points. The market’s breadth turned negative as 359 stocks declined while 110 stocks increased and 41 stocks ended flat. Nearly 684 million shares were traded on the southern market, worth over VND15.4 trillion (US$665.5 million). Multiple large-cap stocks lost ground such as Bao Viet Holdings (BVH), Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Masan Group (MSN), Vingroup (VIC), Vinamilk (VNM), Vincom Retail (VRE), PVPower (POW), Vinhomes (VHM) and Mobile World Group (MWG). Many big bank stocks also suffered from selling pressure, including Sacombank (STB), VPBank (VPB), Techcombank (TCB), Military Bank (MBB) and Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BID). "VN-Index lost the 1,190-point landmark right from the opening and remained in the red throughout the session," said BIDV Securities Co. "Foreigners were… Read full this story

