Seven French films to be screened in Vietnam

Under the decision, the French Institute of Vietnam (L’Espace) will introduce seven classic and modern French movies to local audiences. The films will be screened from March 1 until the end of the year in 10 cities and provinces nationwide, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Lao Cai, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, and Can Tho. However, the film screening program will only be launched when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in the localities. In addition, all preventive measures, issued by the Ministry of Health, must also be observed. Translated by Minh Anh

