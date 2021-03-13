Second Vietnamese officer to work at United Nations headquarters

The event was chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defense Minister, Head of the Vietnam inter-sectorial working group for Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations, and Head of Defense Ministry's Steering Committee on Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations. The meeting also saw the presence of Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan. Accordingly, Lieutenant Colonel Huong will serve as Planning Officer in the Office of Military Affairs under the Department of Peace Operations at the UN headquarters in New York. He used to work as a Training Staff Officer at United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and a Military Observer at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Speaking at the event, General Vinh expressed delight that Huong passed qualification rounds to become the second qualified Vietnamese military officer to work at the UN headquarters. Vinh affirmed that Lieutenant Colonel Huong's honor has contributed to raising Vietnam's stature in the international community. Highlighting Huong's preparations for the mission, the Deputy Defense Minister asked him to make the best use of his new position to enable Vietnam… Read full this story

