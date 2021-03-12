Second Vietnamese military officer to work at UN headquarter in New York

Deputy Defence Minister Nguyễn Chí Vinh gives Lieutenant Colonel Trần Đức Hưởng the State President's decision to work at the United Nations headquarters in New York. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — A senior Vietnamese military officer has been chosen to work at the United Nations headquarters in the US. Lieutenant Colonel Trần Đức Hưởng of Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations was granted permission by the State President to move to the new role in New York. Hưởng is the second Vietnamese military officer to fill a position at the UN headquarter. The first was Lieutenant Colonel Lương Trường Vinh who, in January 2020, was recruited as a Planning Officer of the UN Department of Peace Operations, and is now working in New York. Hưởng also secured the position of Planning Officer in the Office of Military Affairs under the Department of Peace Operations at the UN headquarters in New York. He will be responsible for preparing and conducting military plans, devising and evaluating campaigns and operations, as well as managing equipment and the capabilities of military forces. He beat off competition from around 200 candidates worldwide who applied for the post. Lieutenant Colonel Hưởng previously served in South Sudan and… Read full this story

