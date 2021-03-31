Sea is new driving force for HCMC’s development: Experts

HCMC plans to develop Can Gio District into an ecotourism urban area. However the city's government must define the model of development and coordinate with neighboring localities to promote the common development. In addition, the municipal authorities have to build a special mechanism for effective operation, specialists noted at the meeting. Speaking at the event, Vice chairman of the People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan said that the ocean economy, which is the sum of the economic activities of ocean-based industries, such as marine aquaculture, offshore oil and gas exploitation and production and sea tourism with a strong growth, is a key trend in countries. The city should reassess its international competiveness, business models, high-value industries, potentials and strong points to launch a strategy on developing the sea economy in combination with an international metropolitan area network, promoting the ocean economic space in Can Gio District tied with preservation of ecological environment and attracting development resources to the city, he stressed. Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Duc Hien said that Vietnam has more than 3600 km of coastal line. 28 coastal cities and provinces have attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) capital accounting for 58.2 percent of… Read full this story

