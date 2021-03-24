Screening of French movies at L’Espace

‘Les Cowboys’ will be screening at L'Espace at 6pm on Sunday. HÀ NỘI — L'Espace will present two movies on Sunday as part of its monthly movie screening programme. The films shown are Le voyage du Prince (The Prince’s Voyage) by directors Jean-François Laguionie and Xavier Picard, and Les Cowboys (The Cowboys) by director Thomas Bidegain. Inspired by A Monkey’s Tale made over 20 years ago by celebrated animator Laguionie, The Prince’s Voyage is about the old monkey Prince who runs aground on an unknown shore. Injured and lost, he is found by 12 year-old Tom, and taken in by his parents, a couple of scientists who were banished from their community because they believe in the existence of other monkey civilisations. With Tom’s help, Prince discovers a society he knows nothing about, while Tom's parents decide to use him to prove that their theory was indeed correct. Les Cowboys is a directorial debut of acclaimed French screenwriter Thomas Bidegain. The 2015 movie, which is about a father searching for his missing daughter with his son, was screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. While Le voyage du Prince will be presented at 3.30pm, Les Cowboys will… Read full this story

