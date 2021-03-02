Science-technology organisation network to be designed

Photo for illustration. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has approved a proposal to plan the science-technology organisation network in 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050. The major objectives of the planning include concretising the Party and State’s policies and laws on science and technology development and innovation, and connecting sectors and regions in line with national master planning. A network of science and technology organisations will be formed in an open and flexible manner with suitable scale and structure to meet the goal of promoting national reform, industrialisation and modernisation. The planning will also serve as a foundation for building a middle-term public investment plan nationwide in science and technology as well as the mobilisation of resources from the community to develop the network, towards the complete autonomy of State-owned science and technology organisations. Under the decision, the natural conditions, resources and situation of the science and technology organisation network nationwide will be analysed and evaluated, along with the connectivity of sectors and regions in the development of the network. At the same time, opportunities and challenges in building the planning will be defined, together with a list of projects prioritised for investment. —VNS

