Saigon Co.op eyes 8-10% revenue growth in 2021

A Co.opmart supermarket in HCM City. Saigon Co.op, the owner of Co.opmart supermarket chain, targets to increase sales by 8-10 per cent this year. — VNS Photo The Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives eyes sales growth of 8-10 per cent this year. Saigon Co.op, as it is commonly known, also targets 4-5 per cent growth in pre-tax profit and 5-6 per cent increase in labour productivity. Speaking at a review meeting in HCM City on Monday, Nguyen Anh Duc, its general director, said this year the co-operative would also focus on improving the efficiency of its retail models and improve customer services. It also seeks to expand its network to have at least 2,000 outlets nation-wide by 2025, lead the market in terms of goods quality, food hygiene and safety and promoting private labels to support small and medium-sized enterprises and create a new and modern distribution centre to help complete its supply chain. Despite facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Saigon Co.op achieved sales of over VND33 trillion (US$1.42 billion), equivalent to nearly 90 per cent of its target and slightly down from 2019. In HCM City, its Co.opmart supermarket chain accounted for over 45 per… Read full this story
