Sài Gòn FC coach out after three matches

Japanese coach Shimoda Masahiro was sacked after just three games with Sài Gòn FC. Photo Sài Gòn FC HÀ NỘI — Sài Gòn FC and Masahiro Shimoda have parted ways, just three games and three defeats into the Japanese coach's reign at the club. Shimoda will be replaced by assistant head coach Phùng Thanh Phương. "The board of Sài Gòn Football Club announced that Masahiro Shimoda is no longer the head coach of the club. Phùng Thanh Phương will replace Shimoda to take on the position. The board would like to thank coach Masahiro Shimoda for the recent dedication and wish him new success in the future," read the club's official announcement yesterday. The decision was made after a 3-0 defeat to Nam Định on Sunday, dropping Sài Gòn to 11th place in the V.League 1 table. While Sài Gòn contended for the title last season and finished third, no less than 20 players left the club in the last off-season. After being appointed to replace Vũ Tiến Thành to manage the club in late February, the 54-year-old three straight losses to HCM City FC, Becamex Bình Dương and Nam Định. Shimoda was born in 1967 and speaks fluent English, Portuguese and Spanish.

