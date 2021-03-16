Russian security secretary gifts 1,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Việt Nam

A syringe containing a dose of Sputnik V vaccine. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Russia gave Việt Nam 1,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V as a gift on Tuesday morning, according to an announcement from the health ministry. The doses were brought to Việt Nam as the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev arrived in Hà Nội this morning for an official two-day visit to the country. Đặng Việt Hùng, head of the department for international co-operation under the health ministry, said the ministry received the batch at Nội Bài International Airport and the doses have been transported to be stored in the cold storage of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. The use of the first Russian doses to be available in Việt Nam will be decided by the Government, Hùng noted. Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world to be approved last year, and since August, the Russian health ministry has conducted a nationwide vaccination campaign using the vaccine before the completion of phase 3 human trials. To date, with more trial data available indicating more than 90 per cent protection against coronavirus, more than 50 countries have… Read full this story

