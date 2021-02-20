Rubber price and export rise in first two months

Many local rubber exporters have seen prices increase by over 25 per cent compared to 2020 According to the estimate of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first two months of the year, rubber exports reached about 320,000 tonnes, worth $516 million, up 89.9 per cent in volume and 109.9 per cent in value over the same period in 2020. Particularly in February, rubber exports reached about 130,000 tonnes, worth $211 million, increasing 68 per cent in volume and 86.2 per cent in value. The average export price has increased by 0.9 per cent compared to January 2021 and by 10.9 per cent compared to February 2020, up to $1,623 a tonne. Vietnam mainly exports natural rubber to China, India, South Korea, and China, with the latter accounting for 76 per cent. In 2020, Vietnam’s rubber export turnover to this market reached $1.78 billion, an increase of 18.1 per cent on-year, reaching 1.36 million tonnes in volume, up 17.3 per cent. Vietnam is also one of the largest markets supplying rubber to South Korea. The Agency of Foreign Tradecited the statistics of the Korean Customs Service, saying that in January 2021, Vietnam was the third-largest rubber supplier… Read full this story

