Rubber companies set cautious profit targets this year

Most rubber companies were setting cautious profit targets for this year over forecasts that rubber prices will stay at low levels. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Tưởng HÀ NỘI — Most rubber companies are setting cautious profit targets for this year over forecasts that rubber prices will remain at low levels. The Việt Nam Rubber group (VRG) at its shareholders meeting in late February announced the 2021 business plans which set the after-tax profit 12 per cent lower than 2020. Specifically, VRG targeted to earn revenue of VNĐ27.1 trillion and after-tax profit of VNĐ4.6 trillion, an increase of 4.2 per cent in revenue by a drop of 12 per cent in profit against 2020. VRG predicted that 2021 would be a difficult year, especially for latex production which was the core business of the group, as rubber prices were forecast to stay at low levels. In 2020, the company earned revenue of more than VNĐ25.9 trillion and after-tax profit of VNĐ5.23 trillion, representing rises of 5.67 per cent and 29.8 per cent over 2019, respectively. The profit mainly came from the VNR’s divestment of 11.8 per cent of stakes at Sài Gòn VRG Investment Corporation. According to Bản Việt Securities Company, VRG earned net… Read full this story

