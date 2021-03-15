Roller sports to become professional in Việt Nam

Athletes compete at the Roller Sports Hà Nội Open held last November. Roller sports has become a member of the Skating Federation of Việt Nam in 2021. VNA/VNS Photo Hiển Nguyễn HÀ NỘI — The Skating Federation of Việt Nam (SFV) has added roller sports as a member sport and hopes to win international medals. SFV held an online congress on Saturday with participants taking part in the event from Hà Nội and HCM City. "Roller sports and figure skating have similar characteristics in training and competing regulations and referees," said Đặng Hà Việt, SFV president. "Việt Nam is a tropical country so it is difficult to have favourable conditions to train figure skating. More than 90 per cent of professional figure skating athletes originally come from roller sports. Currently, the roller sports movement is spontaneously organised. SFV wants to support the sport so that it can be widely spread through the nation," he said. "We also hope to create regular competitions in the community to strongly develop roller which could be a professional sport in the near future." Speaking at the event, Trần Đức Phấn, deputy head of the Việt Nam Sports Administration, said: "Figure skating and roller are two sports of… Read full this story

