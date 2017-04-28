RoK National Assembly Speaker leaves Ho Chi Minh City, wraps up visit

At talks and meetings with Vietnam's top leaders, the two sides were unanimous that the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK have been developing strongly, evidenced by the regular exchange of high-level visits as well as visits from ministries, sectors and localities, and support at regional and international forums. The two countries will continue broadening their cooperation across the board, seek concrete measures to balance trade, and accelerate cultural exchange programs, among others. Each country has about 140,000 citizens living and working in the other country. With nearly 6,000 valid projects worth USD 50.98 billion, the RoK is taking the lead among 116 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Vietnam and the RoK established diplomatic ties on December 22, 1992. Source: VNA

