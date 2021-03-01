Roast pork belly, a must-try dish from Đường Lâm ancient village

Nguyễn Thanh Hà Hà Nội is home to many famous specialities but few are as mouthwatering as thịt quay đòn (roast port belly) in the ancient village of Đường Lâm, about 44km from the city centre. It is said that King Ngô Quyền (939-944), whose native village is in Đường Lâm, after defeating the Southern Han invaders from China ordered chefs to make roast pork belly to give a feast to his troops. The dish was so tasty and delicious that troops said they couldn’t get enough, according to legend. Kicker: A tasty and crispy roast pork belly made by people in Hà Nội’s Đường Lâm ancient village. Photo vov2.vov.vn The dish has been the village’s claim to fame since then, said Nguyễn Đăng Thạo, head of Đường Lâm Ancient Village’s management board. Nguyễn Thị Hương, a famous roaster in the village, said she has to order fresh pork belly from prestigious butchers. “It is to ensure that the roasted pork is crispy but fragrant.” The pork belly should be carefully soaked with hung lìu (flavouring powder with five ingredients including cinnamon, anise and sweet basil), pepper, fresh onion, fish sauce and salt, said Hương, adding that the most important ingredient is the guava leaves. Kicker: The… Read full this story

