Returnees from COVID-19 hotspots to HCM City must quarantine for 14 days

Anyone returning from Le Hong Phong street in Dang Giang ward in Ngo Quyen district in Hai Phong, and road D35 in the Vietnam-Singapore residential area in An Phu ward in Thuan An city in Binh Duong will be supervised by HCDC and tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Both localities are connected to two COVID-19 patients, the Ministry of Health said on March 26. The two patients illegally entered the country from Cambodia via Phu Quoc Island in the southern province of Kien Giang, and then flew to Hanoi on Vietjet flight VJ458 before travelling to Hai Phong in a private car. Another patient from Binh Duong went to the Moc Bai border gate in Tay Ninh province to purchase goods a few days ago. Meanwhile, a patient in HCM City who travelled with the two patients in Hai Phong is under quarantine at Cu Chi field hospital. HCDC said two sites in connection with the positive case have been locked down in HCM City, including Quoc Thai Hotel in Binh Chanh district and alley no 102 on Le Van Tho street in Go Vap district. Further contact tracing is ongoing and eight of her direct contacts (F1) and 23… Read full this story

