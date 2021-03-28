Returnees from COVID-19 hotspots must quarantine for 14 days in HCM City

HCM City requires returnees from localities with COVID-19 patients in Hải Phòng City and Bình Dương Province to quarantine for 14 days. — VNA/VNS Photo by Hoàng Tuyết HCM CITY — The HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) said that returnees from localities with COVID-19 patients in Hải Phòng City and Bình Dương Province must quarantine at home for 14 days. Anyone returning from Lê Hồng Phong Street in Đằng Giang Ward in Ngô Quyền District in Hải Phòng, and road D35 in the Việt Nam-Singapore residential area in An Phú Ward in Thuận An City in Bình Dương will be supervised by HCDC and tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Both localities are connected to two COVID-19 patients, the Ministry of Health said on March 26. The two patients illegally entered the country from Cambodia via Phú Quốc Island in the southern province of Kiên Giang, and then flew to Hà Nội on Vietjet flight VJ458 before travelling to Hải Phòng in a private car. Another patient from Bình Dương went to the Mộc Bài border gate in Tây Ninh Province to purchase goods a few days ago. Meanwhile, a patient in HCM City who travelled with the two patients in Hải Phòng is under quarantine at Củ Chi field hospital. HCDC said two sites in connection with the positive case have been… Read full this story

