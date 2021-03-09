Red Spring Festival blood donation drive surpasses target

A man donates blood during the festival. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 14th Red Spring Festival, the largest blood donation drive in the country, collected more than 8,300 blood units during one week from March 1, according to the organising board. The result topped the initial target of 5,000 units by 60 per cent. The drive, launched by the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), together with the Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation and the Hanoi Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, aimed to address blood shortages in hospitals after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the festival, head of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bạch Quốc Khánh said the festival helped ease blood shortages after Tết and contributed to strengthening awareness about blood donations. This year, due to the impacts of COVID-19, the festival was held at four venues, including at the NIHBT. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a steep decline in the number of donors and blood supply for treatment and emergency, said Chairman of the Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation Trịnh Xuân Thủy. The organising board had made thorough preparations to welcome donors so… Read full this story

