Red cotton flowers in full bloom

Việt Hồ Hoa gạo (kapok or cotton flower), which is also known as Mộc Miên , often comes in full bloom in March. The flower is mostly seen in the north of the country. The flower has five big petals in a bright red colour. Young women in traditional long dress under a kapok tree in Yên Mô District, the northern province of Ninh Bình. VNS Photo Việt Hồ Large old gạo trees, ancient wells and communal houses are common features of rural villages. An old kapok tree in Ngái Communal House in the northern province of Thái Bình. VNS Photo Việt Hồ The tree is called Pơ Lang in the Central Highlands region. It is said to have originated in India before being taken to Indonesia, China, Taiwan and Việt Nam. A kapok tree in Nga Sơn, Thanh Hóa. VNS Photo Việt Hồ This year the weather will get warm soon so the flowers will come into full bloom sooner. Bright red flowers signal the end of spring. VNS Photo Việt Hồ The flowers stay beautiful for a few weeks before falling when summer comes. Then the young buds of leaves will appear on bare branches. VNS The tranquil beauty of a village… Read full this story
