Deputy Minister of National Defense Lt.Gen. Tran Don on March 05 worked with Binh Thuan Province's authorities regarding the Phan Thiet Airport project, namely announcing the PM's approval on the budget, and requesting the locality to prepare for constructions starting this March, reports said. As soon as the news broke, real estate dealers and small investors flooded Thien Nghiep Commune where the airport is planned for constructions to promote and purchase the land plots "supposedly" located near the future flight terminal. Land investors parking in front of the communal house Due to a huge number of potential buyers, the price for each plot has reached nearly VND6 billion (US$259,639), almost triple that in 2019. According to a local resident, this is at least the third time their commune has seen such a price inflation. "Swarms of people pour into town every time they hear a major infrastructure is going to be built; we are kind of used to it now", he stated. On the other hand, commune leaders acknowledged how the locals had sold off most of the land surrounding the future Phan Thiet Airport when it made the news in 2019. Consequently, buyers who hoarded land plots from 2019… Read full this story

Real estate price inflation, chaos near future Southeastern airport have 309 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.