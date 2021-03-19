Railway struggling to survive, waiting for a new restructuring plan

A train crosses Hải Vân Pass in the central region of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's railway sector is struggling to cope with increasing challenges as it awaits a new restructuring plan. The Việt Nam Railway Corporation (VNR) was formed in 2003 as part of the reorganisation of the Việt Nam Railway Federation. In 2013, it implemented its restructuring plan's Phase 1, focusing on equitisation of its member companies, particularly Hà Nội Railway Transportation and Sài Gòn Railway Transportation. However, after being equitised, the two companies did not operate as effectively as expected, resulting in a reduced market share of the railway sector. The railway sector in Việt Nam is now seen to be failing to compete with other ground transportation methods and airlines. Vice head of Việt Nam Railway Authority under the Ministry of Transport Nguyễn Huy Hiền said that VNR's current plan has faults which need to be fixed in the new one. In 2017, the corporation proposed a new plan for the period 2016-2020. Chairman Vũ Anh Minh said that after 41 months, the draft plan was still waiting for Government approval. Meanwhile, last year, the Vietnam Railways Corporation suffered a record loss of… Read full this story

