Quảng Trị to host investment promotion conference in late June

The Nam Đông Hà Industrial Zone in Quảng Trị Province. — Photo baoquangtri.vn​ HÀ NỘI — The central province of Quảng Trị plans to hold an investment promotion conference at the end of June to introduce its investment opportunities to foreign and domestic investors, according to the provincial website. The provincial People’s Committee described the conference as a good chance for investors to tap into business and investment opportunities in the locality, contributing to promoting its socio-economic development. During the event, Quảng Trị will deliver its call for investment into major sectors including industry-construction, agriculture, services and tourism. The energy sector, in particular, is seen by local authorities as key to the province’s development while agriculture is the foundation of the local economy and tourism is expected to gradually become a key economic sector. In the previous investment conference in 2016, the provincial People’s Committee granted investment licences to 18 investment projects with a total registered capital of more than VNĐ10.2 trillion (US$445 million). In recent years, Quảng Trị has placed great importance on implementing investment promotion activities, facilitating the improvement of mechanisms and policies and speeding up administrative reforms to improve its business and investment environment. In 2020, the province proposed an investment promotion programme with eight contents, including focusing on researching and evaluating potential, markets, trends and investment partners at home and abroad, developing plans to approach strategic partners to attract… Read full this story

