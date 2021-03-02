Quảng Ninh reopens intra-provincial tourism activities

The aerial view of Hạ Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province. It is re-opened to tourists from within the province since March 2, together with other provincial renowned destinations. — Photo vietnamplus.vn QUẢNG NINH — Popular destinations in Quảng Ninh re-opened to tourists from within the province yesterday as the area has recorded no community transmission of COVID-19 in 20 days. However, Quảng Ninh is not ready to receive tourists from other provinces yet. The provincial Party Committee asked tourism businesses and tourist sites to develop a process for receiving tourists to ensure safety during the pandemic, strictly complying with the instructions of the Ministry of Health as well as disease prevention measures. Specifically, Hạ Long City is required to strictly control the tourism activities on Hạ Long Bay. Meanwhile, other localities and institutes must monitor their destinations, especially where spiritual activities take place, to limit gatherings. According to local authorities, Quảng Ninh will continue to apply appropriate measures to strictly control people returning and coming from pandemic-hit areas throughout the country to ensure safety. For people coming or returning from areas with no new cases of COVID-19, they only need to fill in medical declarations. The province also strictly controls the vehicles transporting… Read full this story

