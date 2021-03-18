Hoài Nam COVID-19 has been largely brought under control around Việt Nam thanks to appropriate containment measures being adopted by the Government nationwide. The Prime Minister has now ordered the quick implementation of a vaccination programme to halt the pandemic and create the conditions necessary for socio-economic development, especially in regard to the greatly affected tourism sector. After undergoing a long period of closure and stagnation, however, the financial resources of tourism industry players have run low and now, more than ever, they need assistance to recover and become a spearhead economic sector once more. Most tourism enterprises, travel agencies, and tourism service providers in Quảng Nam Province agree with such sentiments. "To improve and introduce travel products and services and stimulate tourism, we first need to focus on the domestic market," said the president of the Quảng Nam Tourism Association, Phan Xuân Thanh. "Quảng Nam has established tourism as a spearhead economic sector, with the goal of attracting over 12 million visitors, with half coming from overseas. “Tourism currently contributes over 5 per cent of gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and has created 30,000 jobs. By 2030, Quảng Nam's tourism sector will hopefully be the region's spearhead economic sector,… Read full this story

Quảng Nam keen to whip tourism into shape have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.