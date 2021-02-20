PV GAS sponsors tennis star Ly Hoang Nam

Ly Hoang Nam receives the Hai Dang 2021 winning cup PV GAS has long been among the most prestigious companies in Vietnam in terms of its financial capacity, total revenue and post-tax profit. PV GAS is evaluated in particular for its development potential, influence on Vietnam’s stock market and its active participation in social security programs across the country with annual funding of VND100 billion. The corporation has become the exclusive sponsor of many national sports like football, volleyball and especially tennis. As for the Vietnam Tennis Federation (VTF), PV GAS is the advertising agency accompanying all the national and international tennis tournaments hosted by the federation, the federation’s other events and athlete Ly Hoang Nam. With its sponsorship, PV GAS believes the VTF will organize many high quality and professional tournaments, contribute to developing tennis to meet the increasing demand for sports, recreation and healthy living. PV GAS sponsors VTF tournaments and tennis player Ly Hoang Nam Child prodigy With nearly 20 years in tennis, Ly Hoang Nam Nam continues to affirm the talent of a prodigy who won the U10 championship in Nha Trang Province at the age of nine. He was also the first Vietnamese tennis player… Read full this story

