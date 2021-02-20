Public administrative reform crucial to country’s development: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Administrative reform is a prerequisite for the success of the country’s socio-economic development in the context of globalisation and international integration, said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hòa Bình. Speaking at a teleconference held on Thursday to review the Public Administrative Reform (PAR) Master Programme in 2011-20 and set orientations for the 2021-30 period, he said administrative reform has been carried out at all levels in the direction of simplification, creating favourable conditions for socio-economic development and ensuring people's legitimate interests and ownership.The Party has identified PAR as one of the three breakthroughs for national development in the 2011-20 period. Public administration reform has promoted economic renovation, international economic integration and maintaining political stability; prevented negative phenomenon, practiced thrift and the fight against wastefulness. The implementation of the programme to simplify administrative procedures, reduce business conditions and specialised inspection activities has achieved many positive results, he said. As of November last year, it has reduced and simplified more than 1,000 administrative procedures. As many as 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 of goods subject to specialised inspection have been cut. These reductions have saved about 18 million working days per year or over VNĐ6.3 trillion (US$272 million) a year for society,… Read full this story
- Administrative reform efforts to contribute to ensuring human rights
- Gather forces to stamp out Covid-19 at Hanoi hospital: Deputy PM
- Boris to hold his first Cabinet meeting TODAY after only finishing bloodbath reshuffle at midnight as he makes Raab deputy PM and rewards Rees-Mogg and forgives his brother in bid to deliver Brexit
- SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: Battle royale is looming over Hinduja brothers' £450m plan to develop London's old War Office building
- Explained: What is the PM-Cares Fund for Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic
- Bay Area researchers in race to develop coronavirus antibodies test to understand immunity
- How New Orleans Proved Urban-Education Reform Can Work
- 9 Big Questions About GOP Tax Reform
- Who will take over from Boris Johnson if he is incapacitated by coronavirus? Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will step up if PM is too unwell to work but 'many ministers want it to be Michael Gove' who is leading efforts to prepare public sector for crisis
- PM's virus adviser warns Britain might still need to adopt herd immunity in its fight against coronavirus as lockdown measures have painted the country 'into a corner'
Public administrative reform crucial to country’s development: Deputy PM have 387 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.