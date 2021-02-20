Public administrative reform crucial to country’s development: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Administrative reform is a prerequisite for the success of the country’s socio-economic development in the context of globalisation and international integration, said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hòa Bình. Speaking at a teleconference held on Thursday to review the Public Administrative Reform (PAR) Master Programme in 2011-20 and set orientations for the 2021-30 period, he said administrative reform has been carried out at all levels in the direction of simplification, creating favourable conditions for socio-economic development and ensuring people's legitimate interests and ownership.The Party has identified PAR as one of the three breakthroughs for national development in the 2011-20 period. Public administration reform has promoted economic renovation, international economic integration and maintaining political stability; prevented negative phenomenon, practiced thrift and the fight against wastefulness. The implementation of the programme to simplify administrative procedures, reduce business conditions and specialised inspection activities has achieved many positive results, he said. As of November last year, it has reduced and simplified more than 1,000 administrative procedures. As many as 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 of goods subject to specialised inspection have been cut. These reductions have saved about 18 million working days per year or over VNĐ6.3 trillion (US$272 million) a year for society,… Read full this story

