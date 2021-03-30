Project aims to give students solid art background

Painter Đặng Việt Linh, initiator of the art project Hồi Hải Mã (Hippocampus). Photo courtesy of the artist Hồi Hải Mã (Hippocampus) is an art project named after a part of the brain for school students to learn about and practice different types of painting, from traditional lacquer, oil painting, silk, to graphic painting. Run by young painter Đặng Việt Linh, the project also includes talks about creative methods that can include the Vietnamese signature. The 28-year-old painter talks with Thúy Đinh of Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) newspaper about his project Several talented painters have joined ‘Hippocampus’ which was launched at the end of 2019. Can you reveal more about the project? The project consists of different courses. Specifically, for the lacquer painting courses, we invited painters Nguyễn Tuấn Anh and Triệu Khắc Tiến to talk about traditional lacquer so the young students can better understand the difference between Vietnamese lacquer and versions from Japan, South Korea or other Southeast Asian countries. For the graphic painting, we have painters Trương Triều Dương and Vũ Bạch Liên, who share the history of graphic arts and the development of current graphic arts. We also have held courses on oil and silk… Read full this story

