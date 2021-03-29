Red Bull representative Nguyễn Thanh Huân (left) and Nguyễn Tấn Anh, HAGL FC official, exchange gifts to each other to mark on the partnership signing ceremony. Photo courtesy of Red Bull Football HÀ NỘI — V.League 1 leaders Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) have worked with Red Bull to launch a recruitment tournament to give youngsters the chance to experience professional football training. People from 15 to 20 years old are eligible to take part in the programme in five cities and provinces of Tiền Giang, Cần Thơ, An Giang, Pleiku and Bình Thuận from April. Candidates will be divided into teams to compete in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 three-minute matches. The four best players from each province or city will be shortlisted for the final round in HCM City in June. The final will see the 20 selected players competing in teams of five. HAGL will select up to four winners from those 20. The winners will have the chance to participate in four months of training with the club’s young teams at same ages. They will also enjoy a VNĐ20 million (US$870) scholarship from Red Bull. Successful trainees will have chance to sign a contract with HAGL to become professional footballers. "Young people’s path to their dreams will always be… Read full this story

Professional football contracts up for grabs at tournament have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.