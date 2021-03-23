Private troupe offers variety of traditional performances

Actress Bình Tinh, winner of the Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards 2016, a national cải lương contest presented annually by HCM City Television. She performs for the programme Hội Quán Sân Khấu (Club of Vietnamese Theatre). Photo courtesy of the theatre HCM CITY— A special traditional theatre programme in HCM City offering cải lương ( reformed opera) performances aims to preserve and introduce the art to young audiences. The programme, Hội Quán Sân Khấu (Club of Vietnamese Theatre), offers different performances of cải lương, the south's traditional music begun 100 years ago, and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), a traditional genre of Vietnamese theatre which began in the 17th century in the central region. The performances are being staged by Sen Việt, a private drama troupe that opened last year in HCM City. Each show, featuring traditional songs, dances and musical pieces, is directed and produced by Meritorious Artist Lê Nguyên Đạt, the theatre director of Sen Việt. Cải lương and tuồng plays are also featured. All performers are accompanied by Vietnamese music played by folk instrumentalists on the tranh ( zither), bầu ( monochord) and nguyệt (two-stringed long neck moon flute). Young and veteran artists from the art programme Hội Quán Sân Khấu (Club of Vietnamese Theatre), launched by private drama troupe Sen Việt, are working to preserve and develop Vietnamese theatre. Photo courtesy of the theatre Director Đạt and his staff have worked with veteran artists, musicians and cultural researchers from the HCM City Theatre Association… Read full this story

