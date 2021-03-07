Private firms need more institutional support

Experts discuss solutions to promote private sector development. — VNS Photo Private enterprises do not need money but institutional support to enjoy a stable and safe business environment, bringing them equality and respect. Vu Tien Loc, Chairman of Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), made the statement at a conference held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Friday. Creating a transparent and equal investment environment among business sectors is always an important issue when discussing the disadvantages of the private sector, especially in accessing important resources such as the labour market, business rights and information. After more than three years of implementation of Resolution 10, private businesses have become more protected. At the same time, there is also a better playing field for the sector when participating in economic fields. The private firms therefore have contributed to the economy as they attract about 85 per cent of the country's total workforce while contribution to GDP is always over 43 per cent. Meanwhile, the contribution to GDP of the State economic sector and foreign direct investment (FDI) sector are 29 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. However, Loc said that domestic companies in many localities are… Read full this story

