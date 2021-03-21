Private banks hold the upper hand thanks to its readiness to invest into risky segment

VPBank and Techcombank were two of the most profitable banks in 2020. — Photo nhadautu.vn Compiled by Thiên Lý The five banks with the highest return on asset and the return on equity in 2020 were all private ones. Besides, while joint stock banks like VPBank, Techcombank and ACB had assets equivalent to only a third or fourth of that owned by state-owned banks such as Agribank and BIDV, their profits were equal or even higher. Techcombank and VPBank were two of the most profitable banks in 2020. Analysts say it is easy to understand why the private joint stock banks have been able to keep up with or even surpass the State-owned lenders. Analysts say most Vietnamese banks still heavily rely on interest income to earn profits. Meanwhile, the credit market shares of some private lenders have consistently risen in recent years while State-owned banks have been headed in the opposite direction. This is based on the firm financial foundation the former have built, which has enabled them to grasp growth opportunities. State-owned banks own huge assets of VNĐ1,180-1,550 quadrillion each but are unable to increase their capital to meet adequacy norms. A report by the State Bank of Việt Nam said the… Read full this story

