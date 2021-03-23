Private airlines ask for VND15 trillion in preferential loans

A credit package of VND12 trillion has been approved to help Vietnam Airlines, which has been hard hit by the impact of Covid-19. Private airlines have also asked for a VND15 trillion loan. The Vietnam Aviation Enterprise Association has sent a document showing the current situation of air carriers and their proposals to the Ministry of Public Investment (MPI) regarding the second support package to be provided to enterprises affected by Covid-19. The aviation industry has suffered heavily from the three Covid-19 outbreaks in the country. Air carriers reported a loss of VND18 trillion for 2020 from air transport and a decrease of VND100 trillion in revenue compared with 2019. The international flight market remains frozen in 2021. In the first two months of the year, airlines in Vietnam served 66,600 international passengers, a decrease of 99 percent compared with the same period in 2019. Domestic air transport also saw a dramatic decline as the third pandemic outbreak resurged in the high tourism season – Tet holiday (January 27 – February 26), and many passengers canceled their bookings. In an effort to stimulate demand and attract cash flow, airlines slashed fares, which resulted in an unprecedented losses in the peak… Read full this story

