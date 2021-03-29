A view of Hoà Lạc, one of five satellite cities of Hà Nội capital. — Photo moitruongvadothi.vn HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc suggested Hà Nội should pay more attention to developing satellite cities and expand the capital to both the north and the west, while continuing to build a green and clean city. The Government leader was speaking during a working session on Sunday with key officials of the capital city. He commended Hà Nội for its socio-economic achievements in 2020, as well as efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control. He noted encouraging signs in the city's socio-economic situation in the first quarter of this year, including a 5.15 per cent increase in budget collection, despite economic toll caused by COVID-19 disruptions. PM Phúc also raised outstanding problems such as the delay in planning of satellite cities and reconstruction of old apartment buildings, adding that the city has yet to submit to the PM for approval planning tasks for 2021-30 with vision to 2050. Hà Nội must become a cultural city, a place worthy of living for residents and international friends, the PM said, urging the municipal authorities to make plans to preserve and develop the local… Read full this story

Prime Minister suggests Hà Nội develop satellite cities have 351 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.