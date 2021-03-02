Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to several late Party and State leaders at their homes on February 2, ahead of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) festival. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to Party General Secretary Le Duan. He offered incense to Party General Secretary Le Duan, a prestigious leader with 60 years of revolutionary career. Duan served as First Secretary and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee from 1960 to 1986 and dedicated his whole life to the struggle for national liberation and reunification. In memory of Truong Chinh who was elected as Party General Secretary in 1941, 1951 and from July-December 1986, PM Phuc stressed that Vietnam’s fortune, potential, position and international prestige like nowadays has affirmed the rightness of the country’s renewal cause initiated by Truong Chinh 35 years ago. At Party General Secretary Do Muoi’s home, PM Phuc hailed him as a leader who always paid attention to industrialisation and modernisation, stood consistent with the road to socialism and was close to localities. His stance on national development was close to realties and tapped the country’s potential. PM Phuc also recalled that during challenges, Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu set example… Read full this story

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to late Party, State leaders have 307 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at March 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.