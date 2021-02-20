Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third from right)and Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev (third from left) pose for a photo (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev in Hanoi on March 17, during which he expressed his pleasure with Russia's successful research and development of drugs against COVID-19 and belief Russia will soon overcome the pandemic. The PM welcomed the outcomes of the working sessions between the Russian delegation and Vietnam's ministries of Public Security and National Defence, affirming cooperation in security and defence is a pillar in the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership. He noted that the 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam continues to pursue the country's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of relations. Russia is Vietnam's traditional partner and comprehensive strategic partner, and always a high priority in Vietnam's foreign policy. Patrushev said he believes resolutions adopted by the 13th National Party Congress will contribute to Vietnam' dynamic development, and promote Russia-Vietnam cooperation with the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership. On pandemic prevention and control, he thanked Vietnam for presenting medical supplies,… Read full this story

Prime Minister hosts Secretary of Security Council of Russian Federation have 358 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at March 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.