Prime Minister asks Nghe An province to lure big, strategic projects

PM Phuc lauded the central province's efforts to achieve a growth rate of 7.2 percent and budget collection of over VND17 trillion (US$739.72 million). The government leader urged Nghe An province to promote the spirit of innovation and creativity, as well as traditional cultural values, both tangible and intangible, in the time ahead. A drastic and specific action programme is needed to implement the resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the provincial Party Congress, he said. PM Phuc asked Nghe An to pay more heed to urban expansion and development, which, he said, holds significance to the province. As the centre of the north central region, Nghe An needs to develop further and form hubs of education-training, culture, entertainment and tourism, the PM said. He suggested mobilising different economic sectors to spur service development and production, ensure security and order, and attract more talents and rich people to the province. Also on March 14, the PM attended the inauguration ceremony of Cua Hoi bridge linking Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces. Construction of the bridge, spanning Lam River, began in February 2019, with total cost of VND950 billion, with VND450 billion from government bonds and the remainder… Read full this story

