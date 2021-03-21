Price management faces new conditions amid pandemic

Customers choose goods at a supermarket in Nha Trang. — VNA/VNS Photo Tiên Minh HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted economies and commodity markets globally, including Việt Nam, and domestic prices will continue to fluctuate and be more closely linked to the fluctuations of raw material and fuel prices on the world market. At the 10th meeting session, the 14th National Assembly set a target of an average consumer price index (CPI) growth rate of about 4 per cent. Economists forecast that there were many factors to make the consumer price index (CPI) increase this year. Notably, the prices of many types of raw materials and fuels on the world market are expected to hike again when the COVID-19 pandemic in the world is gradually controlled, COVID-19 vaccines are distributed on a large scale and production, trade and international exchanges recover. Dr Nguyễn Ngọc Tuyến from the Academy of Finance predicted that the price of many essential goods would fluctuate this year, so the CPI would be higher than last year, but the average for the whole year would be below 4 per cent, the target set by the National Assembly. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, director of the Price Management Department, Ministry of Finance, said… Read full this story

