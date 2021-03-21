Price management faces new conditions amid pandemic

Customers choose goods at a supermarket in Nha Trang. — VNA/VNS Photo Tiên Minh HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted economies and commodity markets globally, including Việt Nam, and domestic prices will continue to fluctuate and be more closely linked to the fluctuations of raw material and fuel prices on the world market. At the 10th meeting session, the 14th National Assembly set a target of an average consumer price index (CPI) growth rate of about 4 per cent. Economists forecast that there were many factors to make the consumer price index (CPI) increase this year. Notably, the prices of many types of raw materials and fuels on the world market are expected to hike again when the COVID-19 pandemic in the world is gradually controlled, COVID-19 vaccines are distributed on a large scale and production, trade and international exchanges recover. Dr Nguyễn Ngọc Tuyến from the Academy of Finance predicted that the price of many essential goods would fluctuate this year, so the CPI would be higher than last year, but the average for the whole year would be below 4 per cent, the target set by the National Assembly. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, director of the Price Management Department, Ministry of Finance, said… Read full this story
- Live coverage: Social media execs face grilling on Capitol Hill
- Nation's stockpile proves to be no match for a pandemic
- Children face being sent to DIFFERENT schools with staggered start times and a maximum of 15 pupils to a class under radical plans to reopen classrooms within weeks – if 'posturing' unions don't veto them
- Health chiefs behind controversial new NHSX Covid-19 contact tracing app ask software developers if they can get it to work with Apple-Google system preferred by other countries in £3.8m 'U-turn'
- 'We will overcome this': The Queen pays tribute to a 'generation of Britons as strong as any' bravely facing coronavirus crisis and self-isolation and says 'we will succeed... and we will meet again'
- Despite US boost, new Iraqi premier faces key challenges
- New NHSX Covid-19 contact tracing app doesn't work on two-year-old phones say Isle of Wight residents using it in trial
- Coronavirus crisis is the perfect time for millions of overweight Brits to get slim, Oxford University scientist says amid warnings obesity can DOUBLE the risk of being hospitalised with COVID-19
- Teenager dies of coronavirus in UK: Boy, 18, from Coventry is one of 47 new deaths in 24 hours as toll hits 281 and total cases leaps 665 to 5683
- Coronavirus live updates: Solano County lets retail, low-risk businesses reopen Friday
Price management faces new conditions amid pandemic have 418 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.