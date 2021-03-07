Pre-feasibility study for HCM City – Cần Thơ high-speed rail commissioned

A design of the proposed HCM City-Cần Thơ express rail route. Photo courtesy of the Southern Institute for Science and Technology HCM CITY — The Ministry of Transport has instructed the Railway Project Management Board to do a pre-feasibility study for the high-speed HCMC-Cần Thơ railway by 2022. Recently the Southern Institute of Science and Technology (PNSTI), which is in charge of the project, submitted to the HCM City People's Committee and the Ministry of Transport recommendations for the project after seven years of studies. It will run along the HCM City-Trung Lương and Trung Lương-Mỹ Thuận expressways instead of passing through crowded residential areas and industrial parks to reduce the difficulties related to acquiring lands and cost. The route will be 140km long, start at Tân Kiên Station in HCM City, pass through the provinces of Long An, Tiền Giang and Vĩnh Long and end at Cái Răng Station in Cần Thơ City. It will have nine stations. Passenger trains will run at 200km per hour and freight trains at 120km. It will enable people to travel between Cần Thơ and HCM City in just 45 minutes while it takes three hours by road now. It will reduce the cost of transporting goods from… Read full this story

