A design of the proposed HCM City-Cần Thơ express rail route. Photo courtesy of the Southern Institute for Science and Technology HCM CITY — The Ministry of Transport has instructed the Railway Project Management Board to do a pre-feasibility study for the high-speed HCMC-Cần Thơ railway by 2022. Recently the Southern Institute of Science and Technology (PNSTI), which is in charge of the project, submitted to the HCM City People's Committee and the Ministry of Transport recommendations for the project after seven years of studies. It will run along the HCM City-Trung Lương and Trung Lương-Mỹ Thuận expressways instead of passing through crowded residential areas and industrial parks to reduce the difficulties related to acquiring lands and cost. The route will be 140km long, start at Tân Kiên Station in HCM City, pass through the provinces of Long An, Tiền Giang and Vĩnh Long and end at Cái Răng Station in Cần Thơ City. It will have nine stations. Passenger trains will run at 200km per hour and freight trains at 120km. It will enable people to travel between Cần Thơ and HCM City in just 45 minutes while it takes three hours by road now. It will reduce the cost of transporting goods from… Read full this story
- U.S. announces $2.4 billion for high-speed rail in 23 states
- High-speed rail helps European economy; can it help the US?
- Amtrak's high-speed rail vision for 2040: New York to Washington in 96 minutes
- U.S. gov't awards $2.4 billion for high-speed rail
- Western states propose high-speed rail across Rockies, deserts
- Five reasons high-speed rail can boost business by 2035
- Australia could have a high-speed rail network by 2025
- Study: two-thirds of travelers will use high-speed rail
- California's high-speed rail as an energy lifeline
- Illinois towns get a taste of high-speed rail
Pre-feasibility study for HCM City – Cần Thơ high-speed rail commissioned have 300 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.