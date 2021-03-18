Dr. Tran Dac Phu, former Head of the Department of Preventive Medicine, had talked with Sai Gon Giai Phong reporters about the inoculation drive and post-vaccine reactions. The Ministry of Health has asked local administrations reporting post -vaccination reactions to set up a professional council to evaluate the causes and their reports will soon be available. Dr. Tran Dac Phu, former Head of the Department of Preventive Medicine (Photo: SGGP) However, health workers have had preparation for such incidents. Dr. Phu asserted that post-vaccination reactions like muscle pain, headaches, diarrhea, fever are expected and happen with all vaccines including the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine; therefore, people should not worry too much. But in general, the rate of post-injection reaction observed in Vietnam is within the recommendations from the manufacturer as well as those of the World Health Organization. For the question why many countries in the world paused vaccination drive over safety concern, Dr. Phu said that according to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus. Yet, he said it is a… Read full this story

Post-vaccine reactions common after getting Covid-19 vaccine: Health expert have 329 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.