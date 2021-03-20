He made the request during a working session with provincial officials on March 20, while highlighting the province's advantage in seaports, which the PM said could contribute to the development of the country and the southeastern region. Hailing the province for its achievements in socio-economy, national defence-security and Party building work, he noted that local seaports' growth of about 2 percent amid the pandemic is good news. The PM mentioned the Party's guidelines and the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution on the upgrade of seaports nationwide, including building logistics and transportation infrastructure in the region and improving service quality. He said as Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port together with Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong city are among the top deep-water seaports in the world, they create an advantage for the country in development. At the same time, PM Phuc pointed out problems of the region, including incomplete transport infrastructure and a lack of modern logistics facilities, financial and banking system, and a strong fleet of ships, which must be addressed promptly. He told relevant ministries and agencies to improve infrastructure at Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port, early start the construction of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau… Read full this story

PM wants Cai Mep – Thi Vai seaport complex to be developed to regional standard have 291 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.