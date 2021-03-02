Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chairs the monthly Government’s meeting on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has requested that the more than 117,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in Việt Nam last week must be injected to priority groups this week including the poor, disadvantaged families and people at high-risk of virus exposure. At the monthly Government meeting on Tuesday, Phúc asked the Ministry of Health to immediately launch the vaccine rollout. “We must make efforts to inject vaccines to as many Vietnamese people as we can. We will ensure enough budget so that every person can get access to vaccine. This is an urgent need,” he told the meeting. Talking about anti-COVID-19 efforts, especially in Hải Dương, Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, and parts of Hà Nội and HCM City, he noted that thanks to drastic directions by the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the situation is basically under control. Except for Hải Dương Provinces’s Kim Thành District which has recorded several new cases in recent days, former hotspots, particularly big cities, have controlled the outbreak well, PM Phúc said, describing this as another success of the fight against… Read full this story

PM requests COVID-19 vaccines be injected this week have 373 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.