Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (standing) addresses the meeting. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – Representatives from the Việt Nam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association (VASEAN) have asked for stronger support from the Government and Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc for the business community to overcome difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and recover and expand production, during a meeting with the PM in Hà Nội on Thursday. They lauded the Government's efforts in controlling COVID-19, which has helped maintain production and business activities, while showing hope for more favourable conditions in terms of mechanisms and policies related to land use and credit, as well as a smoother business and investment environment. Formed in 2008 under the initial name Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia Economic Cooperation Development Association, the VASEAN groups Vietnamese businesses, scientists, individuals and organisations operating in areas related to economic, investment, trade and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and ASEAN member countries as well as other partners including Japan, China, the RoK and India. Over the years, the association has helped its members explore the ASEAN market, while contributing opinions to the State's policy-making. Speaking at the meeting, PM Phúc said that Việt Nam has managed to overcome difficulties in all fields, especially those brought by the COVID-19… Read full this story

PM hosts Việt Nam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association delegation have 339 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.