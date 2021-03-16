PM calls on agencies to fulfil assigned tasks

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc speaks at the teleconference held in Hà Nội on Tuesday to review the performance of the PM's Working group over the past five years.. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked ministries, agencies and localities not to be complacent with their achieved results and continue to push up the implementation of assigned tasks with a decisive spirit so that they are all fulfilled. He made the statement at a teleconference held in Hà Nội on Tuesday to review the performance of the PM's Working group over the past five years. The PM appreciated positive changes in the implementation of tasks assigned by the Government. The number of tasks that weren’t carried out on time accounted for 1.8 per cent, a reduction of nearly 25 per cent compared with 2016. The number of projects on the list that need to be submitted to the Government for approval totalled 0.5 per cent of the total figure, equivalent to one fourth of the previous tenure, he said. The inspection work has contributed to improving institutions and policies, overcoming the situation of "policy corruption" and other troubles for people and businesses. It is noteworthy that the delay in detailed… Read full this story

