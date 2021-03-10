Viettel has been prepared infrastructure to provide Mobile Money service. — Photo courtesy of the firm HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has approved the pilot application of ‘mobile money’, which allows the use of mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services. The decision, which took effect from Tuesday, will allow some businesses to join the pilot programme for two years. The pilot application for mobile money services aims to contribute to the development of non-cash payments, improving the access and use of financial services, especially in rural, remote, border and island areas. It will also take advantage of infrastructure, data and telecommunication networks to reduce spending to develop non-cash payment channels on mobile phones, bringing benefits to users. In addition, the results of the pilot implementation of the mobile money service will be a practical basis for authorities to review, develop and issue official legal regulations for the service in Việt Nam. According to the decision, businesses need to have licenses to provide intermediary e-wallet payment services, licenses to establish a public mobile terrestrial telecommunications network using radio frequencies or have subsidiaries with permission from the parent company to use telecommunications, network, and data infrastructure. The firms participating… Read full this story

PM approves pilot application of 'mobile money' have 276 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.