Household waste, stored in plastic bags, is piled in Hoàng Văn Thái Street, Hà Nội. —VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức HÀ NỘI — The use of plastic bags and products in traditional markets and shops continues to plague Hà Nội. Phạm Huy, a small trader in a traditional market in Long Biên District, said plastic bags and products were selling in large quantities in local markets because they were not only cheap but also convenient. It costs VNĐ30,000 (US$1.3) per roll of 100 plastics bags and VNĐ20,000 ($0.8) for 50 plastic cups, he said. Huy said the number of people shopping at the market was very large and most of them asked for plastic bags. Few people carried their own bags to the market. “If we do not use plastic bags, we have nothing to store things for our customers,” he said. An owner of a food shop in Quán Thánh Street, Ba Đình District, said his customers often asked for takeaway food in plastic containers. Although he knew of the impacts of plastic bags and products on the environment, he still bought them to store food for his customers, he said. Hồng Hà, a resident of Ba Đình District, said due to the impacts… Read full this story

Plastic bags and products still plague Ha Noi have 293 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.