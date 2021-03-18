Phú Quốc to host “Fashion Voyage 3” show

A draft of a design from Lê Thanh Hòa's collection "Like the Sunshine" which will be presented during the "Fashion Voyage 3" show in Phú Quốc Island City on March 19 and 20. Photo courtesy of the designer PHÚ QUỐC "Fashion Voyage 3", a fashion show featuring the latest collections from well-known Vietnamese designers, will be held in Phú Quốc Island City on March 19 and 20. Director Long Kan, the show's producer, told the local media that the show’s theme "Chasing the Sun" is about leaving the darkness behind to reach a brighter future and fulfill incomplete dreams. "I believe it's time for us to keep faith and be optimistic to revive the fashion and tourism sectors," Kan said. The show will present the new collections of designers Lê Thanh Hòa, Võ Công Khanh and Adrian Anh Tuấn. Vietnamese designer Lê Thanh Hòa, whose designs are often chosen by Vietnamese beauty queens, will launch his ready-to-wear collection called "Like the Sunshine". The collection will feature 50 designs in environmentally friendly materials of linen, silk, chiffon, and organza. The designs have bright colours and have forms that honour the beauty of women. Hòa, 36, graduated from the Industrial Arts Department at the HCM City University of Architecture… Read full this story

