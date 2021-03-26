Phu Quoc identifies over 20 people with close contact to new COVID-19 patients

Contact tracing work toward F2 and F3 cases is underway, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Huynh Quang Hung said at a virtual conference held on March 26 regarding the city's pandemic prevention and control. The three new patients were among a group of 10 people illegally entered Vietnam on a fishing boat and arrived on Phu Quoc Island on March 22 morning. After that, two of the group travelled to Ho Chi Minh City by boat and road, and one of them later tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while the other tested negative. Meanwhile, two others of the group travelled to Hai Phong by air and both of them later received their positive COVID-19 test results. Currently, Phu Quoc city is capable of organizing quarantine places for a total of 500 people, according to Hung. Chairing the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Kien Giang People's Committee Nguyen Luu Trung urged localities in Kien Giang to step up prevention and control work and stand ready for any domestic infections detected in the future. Source: VNA

